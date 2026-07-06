Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Acquires $27,017.77 in Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,517 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $27,017.77. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,457,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,575,278.83. This represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,300 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $23,244.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 352 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $6,283.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,653 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,357.28.

On Friday, June 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 91 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,592.50.

On Thursday, June 11th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $17,740.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,474 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $44,111.42.

On Thursday, June 4th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 157 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $2,789.89.

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Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 4.0%

TCI stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.51. 10,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Transcontinental Realty Investors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental has made multiple recent open-market purchases of TCI shares, suggesting insider confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

Major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental has made multiple recent open-market purchases of TCI shares, suggesting insider confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The insider buying was disclosed in SEC filings and was relatively small as a percentage of total ownership, so it may support sentiment but is not a major fundamental catalyst.

The insider buying was disclosed in SEC filings and was relatively small as a percentage of total ownership, so it may support sentiment but is not a major fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: TCI’s last reported quarterly results showed modest profitability, with $0.02 EPS and $12.34 million in revenue, providing limited near-term earnings momentum.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on TCI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCI. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

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