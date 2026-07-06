Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Purchases $23,244.00 in Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $23,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,462,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,903,188.36. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 352 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $6,283.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,653 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,357.28.

On Monday, June 15th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,517 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $27,017.77.

On Friday, June 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 91 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,592.50.

On Thursday, June 11th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $17,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,740.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,474 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $44,111.42.

On Thursday, June 4th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 157 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789.89.

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Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of TCI traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.51. 10,409 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $401.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Trending Headlines about Transcontinental Realty Investors

Here are the key news stories impacting Transcontinental Realty Investors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental has made multiple recent open-market purchases of TCI shares, suggesting insider confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

Major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental has made multiple recent open-market purchases of TCI shares, suggesting insider confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The insider buying was disclosed in SEC filings and was relatively small as a percentage of total ownership, so it may support sentiment but is not a major fundamental catalyst.

The insider buying was disclosed in SEC filings and was relatively small as a percentage of total ownership, so it may support sentiment but is not a major fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: TCI’s last reported quarterly results showed modest profitability, with $0.02 EPS and $12.34 million in revenue, providing limited near-term earnings momentum.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on TCI

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

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