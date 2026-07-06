Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,455,735 shares in the company, valued at $61,512,083. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,300 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $23,244.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 352 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $6,283.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,653 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,357.28.

On Monday, June 15th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,517 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $27,017.77.

On Friday, June 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 91 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $1,592.50.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,740.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,474 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $44,111.42.

On Thursday, June 4th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 157 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $2,789.89.

Get TCI alerts: Sign Up

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of TCI traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.51. 10,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $401.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Transcontinental Realty Investors to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Transcontinental Realty Investors

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 33.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about Transcontinental Realty Investors

Here are the key news stories impacting Transcontinental Realty Investors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental has made multiple recent open-market purchases of TCI shares, suggesting insider confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

Major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental has made multiple recent open-market purchases of TCI shares, suggesting insider confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The insider buying was disclosed in SEC filings and was relatively small as a percentage of total ownership, so it may support sentiment but is not a major fundamental catalyst.

The insider buying was disclosed in SEC filings and was relatively small as a percentage of total ownership, so it may support sentiment but is not a major fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: TCI’s last reported quarterly results showed modest profitability, with $0.02 EPS and $12.34 million in revenue, providing limited near-term earnings momentum.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transcontinental Realty Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transcontinental Realty Investors wasn't on the list.

While Transcontinental Realty Investors currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here