Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 10,132 Shares

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total transaction of $13,369,680.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,433,663.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24.

On Monday, April 20th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92.

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Transdigm Group Trading Down 2.6%

TDG stock traded down $34.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,293.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 395,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,900. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,224.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,275.89. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,525.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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