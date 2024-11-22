TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 5% - Should You Sell?

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.68 and last traded at $75.39. 748,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 982,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.34.

Get TransMedics Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TMDX. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 2.08.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732 shares in the company, valued at $61,158.60. This represents a 90.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,528. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransMedics Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransMedics Group wasn't on the list.

While TransMedics Group currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here