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Transportation Stocks Worth Watching - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Avis Budget Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flagged Avis Budget Group (CAR), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), and American Airlines (AAL) as the transportation stocks to watch, citing the highest dollar trading volume among transportation names in recent days.
  • The transportation sector is cyclical and sensitive to factors like economic activity, fuel costs, freight demand, capacity, and regulatory changes, so these macro drivers are key to monitor for these stocks.
  • Company notes: Avis is a global vehicle rental and car‑sharing operator; Berkshire provides insurance, freight rail and utility exposure; and American Airlines is a major network carrier with extensive passenger and cargo hubs.
  • Interested in Avis Budget Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Avis Budget Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and American Airlines Group are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies that move people or goods — such as airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping lines, and logistics providers — and are often grouped as a sector or index for investors. These stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to factors like economic activity, fuel costs, freight demand, capacity, and trade or regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAR

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Avis Budget Group Right Now?

Before you consider Avis Budget Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avis Budget Group wasn't on the list.

While Avis Budget Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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