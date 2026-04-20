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Travel Stocks Worth Watching - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Booking logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flags Booking (BKNG), Travelers Companies (TRV), and Expedia Group (EXPE) as the three travel stocks to watch today based on the highest dollar trading volume over the past several days.
  • Booking and Expedia are major online travel agencies and marketplaces connecting consumers with accommodations and travel services worldwide, while Travelers is a large property-and-casualty insurer serving businesses and individuals.
  • The report cautions that travel stocks are highly cyclical and sensitive to changes in consumer spending, seasonality, fuel and labor costs, geopolitical events, and health or regulatory developments, which can increase volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Booking, Travelers Companies, and Expedia Group are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Travel stocks" are shares of companies whose primary businesses support leisure and business travel, such as airlines, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, car rental firms, online travel agencies, and travel-related technology or service providers. These stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to changes in consumer spending, seasonality, fuel and labor costs, geopolitical events, and health or regulatory developments that affect travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.

While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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