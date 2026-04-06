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TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
TravelSky Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • TravelSky Technology (TSYHY) gapped down pre-market from $13.50 to $13.00 and last traded at $13.00 on very light volume (376 shares).
  • The stock is trading slightly below its 50-day ($13.48) and 200-day ($13.58) moving averages, suggesting modest weakness versus recent price trends.
  • TravelSky is a leading provider of airline IT and reservation systems in China, supporting the majority of domestic air ticketing.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $13.00. TravelSky Technology shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 376 shares changing hands.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

About TravelSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

TravelSky Technology Limited is a leading provider of information technology solutions for the air travel industry in the People’s Republic of China. Established in 2001 through an asset reorganization of aviation IT operations previously overseen by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the company has developed a comprehensive platform for airline reservation, distribution and related services. TravelSky’s technology underpins the vast majority of domestic air ticketing in China and supports a growing number of international carriers and travel agencies.

The company’s core offerings include a passenger service system (PSS) that manages reservation and ticketing processes, as well as an electronic distribution network that connects airlines with travel agents, corporate accounts and online channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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