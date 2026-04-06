TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $13.00. TravelSky Technology shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 376 shares changing hands.

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TravelSky Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited is a leading provider of information technology solutions for the air travel industry in the People’s Republic of China. Established in 2001 through an asset reorganization of aviation IT operations previously overseen by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the company has developed a comprehensive platform for airline reservation, distribution and related services. TravelSky’s technology underpins the vast majority of domestic air ticketing in China and supports a growing number of international carriers and travel agencies.

The company’s core offerings include a passenger service system (PSS) that manages reservation and ticketing processes, as well as an electronic distribution network that connects airlines with travel agents, corporate accounts and online channels.

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