Travelzoo FY2026 EPS Raised by Litchfield Hills Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Travelzoo in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O'neill now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo's current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TZOO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Travelzoo from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Travelzoo alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $102.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.62 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Travelzoo by 1,242.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 42,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 160,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $878,400. This trade represents a 166.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,000 in the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelzoo declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo NASDAQ: TZOO is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travelzoo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelzoo wasn't on the list.

While Travelzoo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here