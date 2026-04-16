Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sells $902,595.39 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 21,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $902,595.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,437.71. This represents a 34.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sandra Calvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Sandra Calvin sold 4,333 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $139,175.96.

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Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TVTX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.54. 4,561,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,355. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Travere Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA granted full approval for Filspari in FSGS, expanding Travere’s rare-kidney franchise and adding an estimated ~30,000 U.S. patients to the addressable market — a clear revenue/earnings growth catalyst. Read More.

FDA granted full approval for Filspari in FSGS, expanding Travere’s rare-kidney franchise and adding an estimated ~30,000 U.S. patients to the addressable market — a clear revenue/earnings growth catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market response to the approval was strong: outlets reported a roughly 37% share jump as investors priced first-mover status, premium pricing potential and material uptake for Filspari. Read More.

Market response to the approval was strong: outlets reported a roughly 37% share jump as investors priced first-mover status, premium pricing potential and material uptake for Filspari. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets after the approval (examples cited in coverage), providing incremental analyst support for higher valuation assumptions. Read More.

Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets after the approval (examples cited in coverage), providing incremental analyst support for higher valuation assumptions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company-hosted commentaries and transcripts are clarifying label scope and commercial strategy — useful for modeling uptake but not yet translating into concrete sales figures. Read More.

Company-hosted commentaries and transcripts are clarifying label scope and commercial strategy — useful for modeling uptake but not yet translating into concrete sales figures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity and elevated trading volume around the approval-driven move indicate speculative positioning that can amplify short-term swings. Read More.

Unusually high options activity and elevated trading volume around the approval-driven move indicate speculative positioning that can amplify short-term swings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling was reported (including planned Rule 10b5-1 sales by the CEO, CFO and other executives) — many trades were disclosed as tax- or pre-arranged-plan related but the size of sales can fuel near-term supply and investor caution. Read More.

Significant insider selling was reported (including planned Rule 10b5-1 sales by the CEO, CFO and other executives) — many trades were disclosed as tax- or pre-arranged-plan related but the size of sales can fuel near-term supply and investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn that recent estimate-revision trends and elevated expectations could limit near-term upside and raise pullback risk after a fast, large run-up. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travere Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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