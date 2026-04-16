Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Sells $328,560.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) Director Gary Lyons sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $328,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,525. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.54. 4,561,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,232,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3,331.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,201,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,460 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,398,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $12,347,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Travere Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA granted full approval for Filspari in FSGS, expanding Travere’s rare-kidney franchise and adding an estimated ~30,000 U.S. patients to the addressable market — a clear revenue/earnings growth catalyst. Read More.

FDA granted full approval for Filspari in FSGS, expanding Travere’s rare-kidney franchise and adding an estimated ~30,000 U.S. patients to the addressable market — a clear revenue/earnings growth catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market response to the approval was strong: outlets reported a roughly 37% share jump as investors priced first-mover status, premium pricing potential and material uptake for Filspari. Read More.

Market response to the approval was strong: outlets reported a roughly 37% share jump as investors priced first-mover status, premium pricing potential and material uptake for Filspari. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets after the approval (examples cited in coverage), providing incremental analyst support for higher valuation assumptions. Read More.

Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets after the approval (examples cited in coverage), providing incremental analyst support for higher valuation assumptions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company-hosted commentaries and transcripts are clarifying label scope and commercial strategy — useful for modeling uptake but not yet translating into concrete sales figures. Read More.

Company-hosted commentaries and transcripts are clarifying label scope and commercial strategy — useful for modeling uptake but not yet translating into concrete sales figures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity and elevated trading volume around the approval-driven move indicate speculative positioning that can amplify short-term swings. Read More.

Unusually high options activity and elevated trading volume around the approval-driven move indicate speculative positioning that can amplify short-term swings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling was reported (including planned Rule 10b5-1 sales by the CEO, CFO and other executives) — many trades were disclosed as tax- or pre-arranged-plan related but the size of sales can fuel near-term supply and investor caution. Read More.

Significant insider selling was reported (including planned Rule 10b5-1 sales by the CEO, CFO and other executives) — many trades were disclosed as tax- or pre-arranged-plan related but the size of sales can fuel near-term supply and investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn that recent estimate-revision trends and elevated expectations could limit near-term upside and raise pullback risk after a fast, large run-up. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.50.

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About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

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