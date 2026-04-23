Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider William Rote Sells 9,100 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) insider William Rote sold 9,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $355,719.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,455,751.83. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TVTX stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $40.82. 1,816,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,317. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -136.06 and a beta of 0.86. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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