Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 3,816,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session's volume of 2,185,407 shares.The stock last traded at $44.93 and had previously closed at $44.76.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.83.

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Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 32,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,352,247.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,375. The trade was a 46.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 64,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $2,629,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 432,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,787,285.74. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,015 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,428. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company's stock.

Key Travere Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades and higher price targets — multiple firms increased targets (TD Cowen to $60, Wells Fargo to $50, plus upgrades from Piper, Canaccord, Citigroup). These raises reinforce buy-side demand and likely helped the stock rise. Read More. Read More.

Broker upgrades and higher price targets — multiple firms increased targets (TD Cowen to $60, Wells Fargo to $50, plus upgrades from Piper, Canaccord, Citigroup). These raises reinforce buy-side demand and likely helped the stock rise. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed an EPS beat and strong revenue growth — Travere reported $0.05 EPS (beat) and ~55.6% YoY revenue growth, which supports bullish analyst views and the valuation rerating. Earnings release

Q1 results showed an EPS beat and strong revenue growth — Travere reported $0.05 EPS (beat) and ~55.6% YoY revenue growth, which supports bullish analyst views and the valuation rerating. Neutral Sentiment: Upsized convertible notes offering ($475M due 2032) to refinance 2029 convertibles — improves near‑term liquidity and extends maturities but introduces potential future dilution if converts are exercised. Closing expected May 11. Read More.

Upsized convertible notes offering ($475M due 2032) to refinance 2029 convertibles — improves near‑term liquidity and extends maturities but introduces potential future dilution if converts are exercised. Closing expected May 11. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (Q2/FY2026 and FY2027–FY2030 modestly lower) but kept a Buy rating and $57 target — small modeling shifts that leave analyst support intact. Research note

HC Wainwright trimmed near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (Q2/FY2026 and FY2027–FY2030 modestly lower) but kept a Buy rating and $57 target — small modeling shifts that leave analyst support intact. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — CEO, directors and several senior execs sold material blocks (CEO 22,500 shares; others sold tens of thousands) mostly under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans and to cover tax withholding. While explained by tax/10b5‑1 mechanics, volume can create short‑term selling pressure and prompt investor questions about timing. Example SEC filing (CEO): Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company's 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics's revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

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