Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.2252) per share and revenue of $137.3360 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $40.09 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TVTX

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 32,750 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,352,247.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,375. The trade was a 46.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 21,977 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $902,595.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,437.71. This represents a 34.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,069 shares of company stock worth $17,819,272. Insiders own 4.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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