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Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 464 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Travis Perkins logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies cut its price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 507 to GBX 464 and kept an "underperform" rating, implying about a 20.48% downside from the current share price.
  • The analyst consensus is a "Hold" with a consensus price target of GBX 650.80, based on three Buy, one Hold and one Sell ratings — while Citigroup raised its target to GBX 750 and JPMorgan trimmed theirs to GBX 680.
  • TPK opened at GBX 583.50 (market cap £1.24bn) and reported GBX 30.80 quarterly EPS but shows weak profitability with a negative net margin (-3.86%) and negative ROE (-9.35%).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Travis Perkins.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 507 to GBX 464 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target suggests a potential downside of 20.48% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPK. Citigroup upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 700 to GBX 750 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 620 target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 712 to GBX 680 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 650.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

TPK stock opened at GBX 583.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 618.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 625.58. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 510 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 723.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.00.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 30.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Travis Perkins will post 59.251837 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 564, for a total value of £37,173.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products.

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Analyst Recommendations for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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