Treatt (LON:TET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Treatt (LON:TET - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 5,986 million for the quarter. Treatt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

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Treatt Stock Performance

TET stock traded up GBX 93.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 299. 8,006,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,636. Treatt has a twelve month low of GBX 180 and a twelve month high of GBX 301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Treatt from GBX 250 to GBX 215 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 270 price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 248.33.

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About Treatt

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results. Our people are creative, technically excellent and dedicated – allowing us to develop and supply a range of ready-made or bespoke systems to suit even the most adventurous needs.

Further Reading

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