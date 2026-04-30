Treatt (LON:TET) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Treatt plc (LON:TET - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 301 and last traded at GBX 299, with a volume of 3829754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Treatt from GBX 250 to GBX 215 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 270 target price on shares of Treatt in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Treatt currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 248.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Treatt

Treatt Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £176.51 million, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.52.

Treatt (LON:TET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 5,986 million for the quarter. Treatt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treatt plc will post 27.0420792 earnings per share for the current year.

Treatt Company Profile

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results. Our people are creative, technically excellent and dedicated – allowing us to develop and supply a range of ready-made or bespoke systems to suit even the most adventurous needs.

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