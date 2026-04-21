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Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Tribal Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tribal Group shares have crossed below their 200-day moving average (200‑day MA GBX 63.77), trading as low as GBX 50 and last at GBX 52 on a volume of 65,059, signaling a technical bearish shift.
  • Fundamentally, the company has a market cap of £111.48m and a P/E of 12.68 with quarterly EPS of GBX 4.40, a 9.65% net margin and 15.55% ROE, but shows high leverage (debt-to-equity 1.60) and weak liquidity (current ratio 0.52).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.77 and traded as low as GBX 50. Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 52, with a volume of 65,059 shares trading hands.

Tribal Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £111.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.77.

Tribal Group (LON:TRB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tribal Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tribal Group plc will post 3.3676803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tribal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience. Working with Higher Education, Further and Tertiary Education, schools, Government and State bodies, training providers and employers, in over 55 countries; Tribal Group's mission is to empower the world of education with products and services that underpin student success.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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