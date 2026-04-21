Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.77 and traded as low as GBX 50. Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 52, with a volume of 65,059 shares trading hands.

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Tribal Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £111.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.77.

Tribal Group (LON:TRB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tribal Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tribal Group plc will post 3.3676803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience. Working with Higher Education, Further and Tertiary Education, schools, Government and State bodies, training providers and employers, in over 55 countries; Tribal Group's mission is to empower the world of education with products and services that underpin student success.

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