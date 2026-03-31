Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

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Trifast Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Trifast plc ( LON:TRI Get Free Report ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.17 and traded as low as GBX 60. Trifast shares last traded at GBX 63, with a volume of 272,558 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 75.17. The firm has a market cap of £85.03 million, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trifast

In other news, insider Nicholas Mills purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 per share, with a total value of £14,000. Also, insider Iain Percival purchased 123,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 per share, for a total transaction of £99,005.60. Insiders own 20.57% of the company's stock.

Trifast Company Profile

About Trifast In 2023, TR celebrated 50 years of business with a proud heritage of serving customers with engineered fastening supply chain solutions; Our skills lie in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality engineered fastenings and Category 'C' components principally for major global assembly industries. As an international business we can provide customer support from across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America. In addition to our service locations, we operate manufacturing facilities focused on high volume cold forged fasteners and special parts.

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