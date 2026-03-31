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Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Trifast logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Trifast shares crossed below their 200‑day moving average, with the 200‑day MA at GBX 75.17 and the stock trading as low as GBX 60 and last at GBX 63 on volume of 272,558 shares.
  • Notable insider buying: Nicholas Mills bought 20,000 shares at GBX 70 (Jan 7) and Iain Percival bought 123,757 shares at GBX 80 (Feb 16), and insiders now own 20.57% of the company.
  • The company has a market cap of £85.03m and a high PE of 72.41, with a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 69.36 and a current ratio of 3.82, suggesting strong liquidity but a relatively rich valuation.
  • Interested in Trifast? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.17 and traded as low as GBX 60. Trifast shares last traded at GBX 63, with a volume of 272,558 shares changing hands.

Trifast Trading Up 5.0%

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 75.17. The firm has a market cap of £85.03 million, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trifast

In other news, insider Nicholas Mills purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 per share, with a total value of £14,000. Also, insider Iain Percival purchased 123,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 per share, for a total transaction of £99,005.60. Insiders own 20.57% of the company's stock.

Trifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Trifast In 2023, TR celebrated 50 years of business with a proud heritage of serving customers with engineered fastening supply chain solutions; Our skills lie in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality engineered fastenings and Category 'C' components principally for major global assembly industries. As an international business we can provide customer support from across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America. In addition to our service locations, we operate manufacturing facilities focused on high volume cold forged fasteners and special parts.

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