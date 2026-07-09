Trifast Rebuild Gains Traction as Margins, Cash Flow Improve Despite Sales Drop

Trifast LON: TRI reported lower revenue but improved margins and cash generation for FY 2026, as management said the company’s restructuring and strategic shift toward higher-growth markets continued to gain traction.

Chief Executive Iain Percival said FY 2026 marked the first year of Trifast’s “rebuild” phase, following the completion of its “recover” phase in FY 2025. The company’s strategy is focused on three phases: recover, rebuild and resilience.

Percival said Trifast is emphasizing two core customer propositions: engineering-led solutions and supply chain simplification. He said around 60% of group revenue is now reliant on one or both of those value propositions.

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The company is also shifting its portfolio toward higher-growth sectors such as smart infrastructure and medical equipment, and toward markets including North America, India and parts of Asia. Percival said smart infrastructure now accounts for 17% of total revenue, almost double the level in 2024.

Margins Improve Despite Revenue Decline

CFO Kate Ferguson said revenue for FY 2026 was £207 million, down 7.3% from the prior year. She attributed the decline to a tougher market backdrop, especially in automotive and electric vehicle demand, as well as deliberate decisions to move away from lower-margin business.

Despite the revenue decline, gross margin improved by 170 basis points to 30%. Underlying EBIT rose to £16.3 million, with the underlying EBIT margin improving by 110 basis points to 7.8%. Ferguson said underlying EBIT was supported by portfolio changes, pricing discipline, procurement savings and operational improvements.

“The headline for this year is simple,” Ferguson said. “Revenue was lower, the quality of the margins and earnings improved, with the balance sheet becoming stronger.”

Ferguson said payroll costs declined 6%, headcount fell 10%, and distribution cost reductions outpaced the fall in revenue. She also cited progress from the company’s shared service center in Hungary.

Cash Generation and Balance Sheet Strengthen

Trifast reduced net debt to £16 million and lowered leverage to 0.75 times. Cash conversion remained high, and return on capital employed improved to 8.5%, according to Ferguson.

The company increased its full-year dividend to £0.019 per share, up from £0.018 last year. Ferguson said the increase reflected stronger cash generation and confidence in the outlook.

Operating cash flow before working capital was £15.9 million, including cash investment in Project Ignite, the company’s Microsoft D365-based transformation program. Excluding Ignite, operating cash flow was £21.4 million, ahead of last year, Ferguson said.

Ferguson said Trifast generated working capital cash inflows, including a £6.4 million reduction in inventory and £1.8 million from receivables. She said the company has made progress reducing inventory, including selling excess and obsolete inventory back to customers.

Percival added that Trifast still sees further opportunity to reduce inventory while maintaining service levels for customers.

Project Ignite Weighs on Reported Profit

Ferguson said reported profit before tax was affected by separately disclosed items, primarily Project Ignite. The company spent around £6 million on the program, which was expensed rather than capitalized because of accounting treatment for cloud-based and SaaS implementation costs.

She said Ignite is intended to improve data, controls, pricing and productivity. Percival said the D365 platform has helped consolidate U.K. operations, improve commercial discipline through tools such as TrueProfit, and support inventory and working capital improvements.

“The underlying performance of the business is improving,” Ferguson said. “The statutory result reflects the cost of accelerating transformation.”

Regional and Market Trends

Regional performance was mixed. Ferguson said U.K. and Ireland revenue declined around 11%, but EBIT margin improved 290 basis points to 7%. Europe revenue fell 7.5%, while EBIT margin improved 230 basis points to 11%.

Asia was the main area of pressure, with revenue down around 10% and margins reduced to 11%. Ferguson said the region faced volume pressure and challenges flexing the cost base quickly, particularly amid competitive pressure from China automotive. She said Trifast is reviewing its Asia footprint and cost structure while continuing to build in resilient segments such as medical equipment.

By end market, automotive remains Trifast’s largest category but is under pressure. Ferguson said the company is becoming less reliant on automotive as smart infrastructure and medical equipment grow. Smart infrastructure demand is being supported by data centers and infrastructure applications, while medical equipment is attractive because it diversifies the portfolio and plays to Trifast’s engineering and quality strengths.

Percival said the growth in AI and data centers is one of the key drivers behind the company’s smart infrastructure pipeline, though not the only one. He also cited infrastructure investment in power, water, lighting, data connectivity and HVAC.

Outlook and Capital Allocation

Percival said Trifast entered FY 2027 with momentum and that the start of the year was in line with the board’s expectations. He said the company sees opportunities for earnings growth, margin improvement, cash generation and a return to profitable top-line growth.

Management reiterated its medium-term target of achieving a double-digit EBIT margin. Percival said the company is not relying on a broad industrial market recovery to reach that goal, instead focusing on actions within its control, including margin management, operational efficiency, organizational effectiveness and focused growth.

During the Q&A session, Ferguson said acquisitions are already a priority given the company’s current leverage position. She said Trifast would only pursue acquisitions that are accretive to its margin strategy, fit targeted sectors or regions, and meet price discipline. She said the company would ideally like to complete an acquisition before the end of FY 2027, dependent on finding the right fit.

Percival also said Trifast’s Middle East plans remain on track despite regional conflict, with the company expecting to be operational in Saudi Arabia by the end of the year.

In closing remarks, Percival said Trifast had delivered a second year of earnings growth, margin improvement and cash generation, and remained “on track and committed and confident” in delivering double-digit EBIT margins over the medium term.

About Trifast LON: TRI

About Trifast In 2023, TR celebrated 50 years of business with a proud heritage of serving customers with engineered fastening supply chain solutions; Our skills lie in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality engineered fastenings and Category 'C' components principally for major global assembly industries. As an international business we can provide customer support from across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America. In addition to our service locations, we operate manufacturing facilities focused on high volume cold forged fasteners and special parts.

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