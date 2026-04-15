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Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Trilogy Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial cut its price target for Trilogy Metals to C$7.50 (from C$9.50) with a "sector perform" rating, implying roughly a 26% upside from the stock's midday price of C$5.95.
  • Analyst views are mixed but the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy with an average target of C$7.00, as brokers range from Strong Buy to Hold on TMQ.
  • Insider buying: Olav Langelaar purchased 6,000 shares at C$4.64, boosting insider ownership to 17.86%; the company has a C$1.03 billion market cap and remains loss-making (negative P/E) with expected FY EPS of -0.07.
  • Interested in Trilogy Metals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMQ. Cormark upgraded Trilogy Metals from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Trilogy Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

TSE:TMQ traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 223,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,642. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.67. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.21. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olav Langelaar acquired 6,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$78,880. The trade was a 54.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. 17.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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