TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

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TriMas Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TRS opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.85.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $168.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 93.79%.TriMas's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TriMas by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,810,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $147,227,000 after acquiring an additional 150,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,673,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,562,028 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $92,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,638 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $55,036,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,096,013 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,854,000 after purchasing an additional 345,425 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

Further Reading

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