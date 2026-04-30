TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded TriNet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $65.80.

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TriNet Group Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE TNET opened at $42.82 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $86.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.87.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.62. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 215.01% and a net margin of 3.09%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from TriNet Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TriNet Group's payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

TriNet Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 18.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $28,690.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,865. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,712,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 898,319 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $53,118,000 after buying an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,701 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,089 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,515,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 524,650 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,023,000 after buying an additional 62,704 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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