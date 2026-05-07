Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.17% from the stock's current price.

TRIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trinity Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Clear Str raised shares of Trinity Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.50.

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Trinity Capital Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:TRIN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 436,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,530. The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.63. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.87 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Steve Louis Brown purchased 27,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 940,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,875,988.75. This represents a 2.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $50,013.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 620,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,239.44. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,682 shares of company stock valued at $553,902 over the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Trinity Capital this week:

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Corporation NASDAQ: TRIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

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