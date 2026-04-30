Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna set a $34.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.50.

View Our Latest Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries's dividend payout ratio is 40.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,106,755 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,839 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 140,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,014 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 368,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,002 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,573,000 after purchasing an additional 353,354 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,276 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $30,123,000 after purchasing an additional 375,788 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

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