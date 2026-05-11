Trip.com Group (TCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect Trip.com Group to post earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $2.2966 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026 at 8:00 PM ET.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 53.28%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trip.com Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trip.com Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 601.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 850.6% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,559 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Trip.com Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have issued reminders about an upcoming May 11 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action against Trip.com, keeping legal risk front and center for shareholders. Article Title

Multiple law firms have issued reminders about an upcoming May 11 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action against Trip.com, keeping legal risk front and center for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Additional firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors who bought TCOM between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026, underscoring the ongoing litigation over alleged investor harm. Article Title

Additional firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors who bought TCOM between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026, underscoring the ongoing litigation over alleged investor harm. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman said the lawsuit follows a sharp selloff in Trip.com shares after the company faced controversy over AI-driven pricing and an anti-monopoly investigation, suggesting the market is still repricing regulatory and reputational risk. Article Title

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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