Free Trial
→ A National Nightmare Is Coming – Are You Ready? (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Trading Up 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Triple Point Social Housing REIT logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.1% intraday to GBX 75.40 (high GBX 75.90) with volume of ~1.68M shares, a 42% increase versus the average, indicating elevated trading activity.
  • Price is above its 50- and 200-day moving averages (GBX 73.66 and GBX 70.64); the company has a market cap of £296.7M and a high reported PE of 99.21.
  • Triple Point Social Housing REIT invests in UK supported housing for vulnerable adults, targeting ethical, long-term income by funding adapted homes and care-focused properties.
  • Five stocks we like better than Triple Point Social Housing REIT.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO - Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.90 and last traded at GBX 75.40. Approximately 1,681,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,182,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.60.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.64. The company has a market capitalization of £296.67 million, a PE ratio of 99.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 795.98, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.98.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

(Get Free Report)

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment. We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs. Our ambition is to be the leading UK Supported Housing investor, helping guarantee secure futures for people in need across the country, while ensuring that our shareholders have an ethical, solid, long-term income source.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Triple Point Social Housing REIT Right Now?

Before you consider Triple Point Social Housing REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Triple Point Social Housing REIT wasn't on the list.

While Triple Point Social Housing REIT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
A National Nightmare Is Coming – Are You Ready?
A National Nightmare Is Coming – Are You Ready?
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines