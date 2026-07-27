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Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Tritax Big Box REIT logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed its “buy” rating on Tritax Big Box REIT and set a GBX 200 price target, implying 15.61% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with seven “buy” ratings and one “hold” rating; the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with an average target of GBX 201.43.
  • Tritax Big Box REIT shares rose 1.8% to open at GBX 173, near their 52-week high of GBX 174, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately £4.70 billion.
  • Interested in Tritax Big Box REIT? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 200 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 201.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Up 1.8%

BBOX opened at GBX 173 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.99. The company has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 2.38.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc ticker: BBOX is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box targets attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade clients on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and client diversification throughout the UK.

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Analyst Recommendations for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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