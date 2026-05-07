Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital Group

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBOX. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 210.

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Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

Shares of BBOX stock traded down GBX 0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 152.70. 5,978,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,601,781. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 132.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.64. The company has a market cap of £4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 8.38 EPS for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 111.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 8.9700057 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tritax Big Box REIT

In related news, insider Alastair Hughes sold 76,783 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153, for a total transaction of £117,477.99. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc ticker: BBOX is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box targets attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade clients on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and client diversification throughout the UK.

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