Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) Trading Down 7.5% - What's Next?

Tron Inc. (NASDAQ:TRON - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 351,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,102,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Tron in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tron presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tron

Tron Stock Down 8.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 11.82.

Institutional Trading of Tron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tron during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tron during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tron during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tron during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company's stock.

About Tron

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

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