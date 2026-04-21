Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) Trading Down 7.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Tron logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tron shares were down 7.5% mid-day to $2.48 (low $2.42) on Tuesday, with trading volume about 351,930 shares — a 68% drop from the average of 1,102,770; the stock's 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages are $1.83 and $1.95, respectively.
  • Wall Street sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings reiterated a "Sell (d+)" and MarketBeat shows a consensus "Sell"; the company has a market cap of $670.9M, a negative P/E (-12.28), a high beta (11.82), and institutional investors own about 28% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Tron Inc. (NASDAQ:TRON - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 351,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,102,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Tron in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tron presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tron

Tron Stock Down 8.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 11.82.

Institutional Trading of Tron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tron during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tron during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tron during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tron during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company's stock.

About Tron

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tron Right Now?

Before you consider Tron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tron wasn't on the list.

While Tron currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines