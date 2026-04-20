Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) Trading Up 8.2% - Time to Buy?

Tron Inc. (NASDAQ:TRON - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.7170. 330,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,100,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Tron in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tron

Tron Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 11.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRON. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tron in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tron during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tron during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tron during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tron during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tron Company Profile

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

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