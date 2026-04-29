TruBridge (TBRG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6020 per share and revenue of $89.3950 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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TruBridge Stock Up 0.0%

TBRG stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $383.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.65 and a beta of 0.75. TruBridge has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital downgraded TruBridge from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on TruBridge from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $26.25 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $26.25 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on TruBridge in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TruBridge currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBRG

Institutional Trading of TruBridge

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBRG. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of TruBridge by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 216,144 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TruBridge by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 915,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,195,000 after buying an additional 168,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TruBridge by 77.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 117,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TruBridge by 15.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TruBridge by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,805 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TruBridge Company Profile

TruBridge, Inc is a technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation and managed services for enterprise clients. The company focuses on helping organizations modernize and optimize their IT environments by leveraging cloud technologies, collaboration platforms, and security solutions. TruBridge's core business activities include consulting, implementation, migration, training and ongoing support for Microsoft 365, Azure and related cloud services.

TruBridge offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to guide clients through every stage of their cloud adoption journey.

Further Reading

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