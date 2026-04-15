Truist Financial Cuts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $90.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.63% from the company's previous close.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.82.

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Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,199,395,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,459 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $280,735,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $482,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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