Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.86.

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Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $175.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.66. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $333.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,831,000 after buying an additional 201,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,981 shares of the company's stock worth $293,453,000 after buying an additional 329,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,604 shares of the company's stock worth $244,796,000 after buying an additional 447,078 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $198,942,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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