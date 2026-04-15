Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Price

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.73.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 667,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,530. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek acquired 44,278 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,226.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,226.96. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 649.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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