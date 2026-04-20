Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Price

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Truist Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock's previous close.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 price objective on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $204.00 price objective on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.00.

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Leidos Trading Up 0.1%

LDOS stock opened at $155.25 on Monday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $136.91 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $576,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,414,500.75. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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