Truist Financial Increases Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $98.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $89.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Lantheus from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JonesTrading cut Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lantheus from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.86.

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Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. 78,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,494. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of -0.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.50. Lantheus had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $406.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 190.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lantheus by 37.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,805 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 88.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company's stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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