Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Price

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 30.87% from the company's previous close.
BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.65.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX
Boston Scientific Stock Up 9.1%
Boston Scientific stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific
In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,278,422,000 after acquiring an additional 920,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after acquiring an additional 502,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,189,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific
Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and strong sales growth: Boston Scientific reported revenue up ~11.6% and adjusted EPS that matched/beat estimates, fueling optimism about underlying demand and prompting the initial rally. Boston Scientific announces results for first quarter 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy bullish options flow: Large volumes of call buying suggest speculative and institutional interest expecting further upside in the near term. Traders Purchase High Volume of Boston Scientific Call Options NYSE: BSX
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts keep conviction despite cuts: Several firms (Jefferies, Barclays) lowered price targets but kept Buy/Overweight calls, framing the guidance cut as a near-term reset rather than a call to sell. Balancing Near-Term Guidance Cuts With Long-Term Growth Drivers: Upholding a Buy on Boston Scientific
- Neutral Sentiment: Stifel trims expectations but keeps Buy: Stifel lowered its price target from $90 to $85 while maintaining a buy rating — a modest downward adjustment that signals cautious optimism. Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX Stock Price
- Neutral Sentiment: Price-target resets across the street: Multiple banks cut targets (Barclays, Jefferies) to reflect the lower 2026 outlook, reducing upside numbers while still often keeping positive ratings — a mixed signal for medium-term momentum. Why Is Boston Scientific Stock Soaring Wednesday?
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance cut and lower 2026 profit forecast: Management trimmed FY2026 EPS and revenue guidance, which is the main driver of analyst revisions and investor caution. Boston Scientific cuts 2026 profit forecast, trims revenue growth view
- Negative Sentiment: Litigation overhang: Multiple law firms have filed/invited claims alleging misstatements tied to past disclosures, creating potential legal and settlement risk and an added source of volatility. BSX DEADLINE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Boston Scientific Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important May 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action - BSX
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term valuation pressure: Recent analyst downgrades and PT cuts have pushed the shares to new lows at points, reflecting increased caution about near-term growth. Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade
Boston Scientific Company Profile
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Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.
Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.
Further Reading
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