Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Price

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of O-I Glass from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of O-I Glass from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.11.

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O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 164,296 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,373. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,349,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $250,959,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in O-I Glass by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,509,444 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $125,600,000 after acquiring an additional 277,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,996,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,718,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in O-I Glass by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,215,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting O-I Glass

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast slightly to $0.34 from $0.33, a modest upside for that quarter that provides limited near-term support to the stock.

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast slightly to $0.34 from $0.33, a modest upside for that quarter that provides limited near-term support to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup moved to a "neutral" rating and cut its price target from $16.00 to $12.00 (about a mid‑teens percentage cut to valuation expectations). Benzinga article on Citi price target

Citigroup moved to a "neutral" rating and cut its price target from $16.00 to $12.00 (about a mid‑teens percentage cut to valuation expectations). Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst posture remains around "Hold" which suggests no strong buy-side conviction despite mixed estimates. Analysts give OI a Hold

Consensus analyst posture remains around "Hold" which suggests no strong buy-side conviction despite mixed estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentary on O‑I's strategic response to energy cost pressures highlights management focus on long‑term margin/strategy changes but does not provide an immediate earnings catalyst. Yahoo: energy pressures and strategy

Coverage and commentary on O‑I's strategic response to energy cost pressures highlights management focus on long‑term margin/strategy changes but does not provide an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near‑term and multi‑year EPS estimates (Q1/Q2 2026, Q1/Q2 2027, Q1 2028) and reduced FY2026 and FY2027 targets, and it currently has a "Strong Sell" rating — a broad downward revision that increases downside risk and likely pressured the stock today.

Zacks Research cut multiple near‑term and multi‑year EPS estimates (Q1/Q2 2026, Q1/Q2 2027, Q1 2028) and reduced FY2026 and FY2027 targets, and it currently has a "Strong Sell" rating — a broad downward revision that increases downside risk and likely pressured the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting a pessimistic forecast from Citigroup adds selling pressure and investor caution. Citigroup issues pessimistic forecast

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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