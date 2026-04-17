Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $67.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.13.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

Key U.S. Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — USB reported GAAP EPS of $1.18 vs. $1.14 expected and revenue of ~$7.29B (up ~4.7% YoY), driven by higher interest income and fee revenue. This is the core reason investors initially rallied. Reuters: Profit jumps

Q1 earnings beat — USB reported GAAP EPS of $1.18 vs. $1.14 expected and revenue of ~$7.29B (up ~4.7% YoY), driven by higher interest income and fee revenue. This is the core reason investors initially rallied. Positive Sentiment: Revenue mix and deposits — Management highlighted net interest income and fee growth, record consumer deposits and broad-based loan growth, supporting durable revenue expansion. Yahoo: Q1 deep dive

Revenue mix and deposits — Management highlighted net interest income and fee growth, record consumer deposits and broad-based loan growth, supporting durable revenue expansion. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships — Announced partnerships (including an Amazon small-business tie-up and an NFL sponsorship) that could boost payments/fee revenue and brand reach over time. These are seen as long-term revenue drivers. Yahoo: Earnings call highlights Yahoo: NFL deal

Strategic partnerships — Announced partnerships (including an Amazon small-business tie-up and an NFL sponsorship) that could boost payments/fee revenue and brand reach over time. These are seen as long-term revenue drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Forward posture — Company expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of 6–7% and kept full‑year net revenue outlook in a mid-single‑digit range; this gives guidance direction but leaves some execution risk. SeekingAlpha: Guidance

Forward posture — Company expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of 6–7% and kept full‑year net revenue outlook in a mid-single‑digit range; this gives guidance direction but leaves some execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance — Jefferies kept a Hold but raised its price target to $60, signaling cautious optimism balanced against margin/headwind concerns. TipRanks: Analyst note

Analyst stance — Jefferies kept a Hold but raised its price target to $60, signaling cautious optimism balanced against margin/headwind concerns. Negative Sentiment: Rising credit costs — Several reports flagged higher credit provisions and rising credit costs that trimmed net income upside and raised investor caution about credit quality. Benzinga: Credit costs

Rising credit costs — Several reports flagged higher credit provisions and rising credit costs that trimmed net income upside and raised investor caution about credit quality. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction muted — Despite the beat, the stock slipped as investors weighed higher provisions and margin pressure vs. the positive top-line and partnership news. MSN: Market reaction

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here