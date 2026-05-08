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Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
EOG Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Truist Financial raised its price target on EOG from $146 to $149 while keeping a "hold" rating, implying roughly a 13.65% upside from the current price.
  • Multiple analysts have lifted targets recently, leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $154.59 per share.
  • EOG beat Q1 estimates (EPS $3.41, revenue $6.92B) and generated about $1.49B of free cash flow, and management outlined a 2026 plan targeting ~$8.5B FCF and 70% returns, though rising 2026 capex could pressure those goals if execution or prices deviate.
  • Five stocks we like better than EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the energy exploration company's stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $131.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,566. EOG Resources has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in EOG Resources by 39.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 311 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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Analyst Recommendations for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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