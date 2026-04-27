Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Truist Financial Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $31.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Malibu Boats logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Truist Financial cut its price target on Malibu Boats to $31.00 from $34.00 and kept a Hold rating, implying about an 18.8% upside from the stock's prior close.
  • Analysts are mixed but consensus remains a Hold with an average price target of $31.20 (ratings: 1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 3 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Malibu opened at $26.10, has a market cap of about $485M, and recently reported a slight EPS beat with revenue of $188.6M that was down 5.8% year‑over‑year and a low net margin of 1.76%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MBUU. Griffin Securities set a $30.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Malibu Boats from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBUU

Malibu Boats Price Performance

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $26.10 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $485.46 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.96 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,688,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,621,000 after acquiring an additional 359,550 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,544,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,106,000 after acquiring an additional 170,178 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 665,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 159,748 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.7% in the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 885,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of performance sport boats for the recreational boating market. The company's product portfolio includes the premium Malibu® brand and the value-oriented Axis® Wake Research line, as well as Cobalt® boats following its 2020 acquisition. Malibu's vessels are engineered to serve water-sports enthusiasts, with models optimized for wakeboarding, wakesurfing and waterskiing.

Founded in 1982 by water-sports enthusiast Jack Springer, Malibu Boats is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Malibu Boats Right Now?

Before you consider Malibu Boats, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Malibu Boats wasn't on the list.

While Malibu Boats currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Trump is positioned. Elon lights the fuse.
Trump is positioned. Elon lights the fuse.
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines