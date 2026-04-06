Truist Financial Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $7.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential downside of 3.51% from the stock's previous close.

RLJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

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RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. 642,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.75 and a beta of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.95 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.54%. RLJ Lodging Trust's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.410 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,204,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 226,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,871.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,603 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 191,377 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,282,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 614,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,201,825 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 401,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust's hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

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