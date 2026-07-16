Truist Financial Reiterates Sell Rating for lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $94.00 price target on the apparel retailer's stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential downside of 19.95% from the stock's current price.

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LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $148.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LULU opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $104.44 and a 1-year high of $233.75.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.lululemon athletica's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This represents a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 4.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 1.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 363 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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