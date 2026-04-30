Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $384.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.76 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Trupanion's conference call:

Adjusted operating income exceeded $40 million in Q1, up 29% YoY, and management reaffirmed a full‑year AOI target (~$180M), providing capital to fund growth initiatives.

exceeded $40 million in Q1, up 29% YoY, and management reaffirmed a full‑year AOI target (~$180M), providing capital to fund growth initiatives. Subscription growth and retention were strong — subscription revenue $269.5M (+16% YoY), total subscription pets 1.106M (+5%), MARPP $85.79 (+11%), and trailing 12‑month retention 98.35%, supporting durable per‑pet economics.

were strong — subscription revenue $269.5M (+16% YoY), total subscription pets 1.106M (+5%), MARPP $85.79 (+11%), and trailing 12‑month retention 98.35%, supporting durable per‑pet economics. Margins improved as cost of paying veterinary invoices fell to 70.8% (from 71.8%), subscription adjusted operating margin hit a Q1 record of 14.2% (+130 bps), and combined fixed+variable spending declined to 14.9% of revenue.

as cost of paying veterinary invoices fell to 70.8% (from 71.8%), subscription adjusted operating margin hit a Q1 record of 14.2% (+130 bps), and combined fixed+variable spending declined to 14.9% of revenue. Management is expanding product choice and launching a new digital‑first product later this year; early rollouts (Canada and select U.S. states) show improved web conversion and customers largely choosing coverage levels similar to the core offering.

Customer acquisition costs increased — average pet acquisition cost (ex‑MGA) rose to $315 from $267 last year, with $21.2M of AOI deployed to add ~64.7k pets, which could pressure near‑term returns if acquisition efficiency weakens.

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Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 605,551 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,378. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Trending Headlines about Trupanion

Here are the key news stories impacting Trupanion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat street expectations: Trupanion reported $0.11 EPS vs. ~$0.07 consensus and revenue of $384.05M vs. ~$379.8M, signaling continued top‑line growth and an earnings improvement vs. year‑ago loss. This is the primary near‑term positive catalyst supporting the share price. Zacks: TRUP Q1 Beats

Q1 results beat street expectations: Trupanion reported $0.11 EPS vs. ~$0.07 consensus and revenue of $384.05M vs. ~$379.8M, signaling continued top‑line growth and an earnings improvement vs. year‑ago loss. This is the primary near‑term positive catalyst supporting the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance was roughly in line with expectations: management set Q2 revenue at $386M–$392M and FY revenue around $1.6B (in line with consensus). The company did not provide a clear EPS upgrade in the release, which limits upside from the beat. GlobeNewswire: Q1 Results & Guidance

Guidance was roughly in line with expectations: management set Q2 revenue at $386M–$392M and FY revenue around $1.6B (in line with consensus). The company did not provide a clear EPS upgrade in the release, which limits upside from the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/coverage concerns about growth efficiency: coverage noted that Trupanion faces an “earnings test” as growth efficiency issues mount — investors may fear margin pressure or slower unit economics, which can weigh on a stock even after an earnings beat. Investing.com: Growth Efficiency Concerns

Analyst/coverage concerns about growth efficiency: coverage noted that Trupanion faces an “earnings test” as growth efficiency issues mount — investors may fear margin pressure or slower unit economics, which can weigh on a stock even after an earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Minor insider selling disclosed: COO John Gallagher sold 431 shares (~$11.8k), a small transaction but sometimes viewed negatively by short‑term traders. The sale does not appear material to ownership but is being noted by the market. InsiderTrades: Insider Sale

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trupanion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trupanion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRUP

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, CRO Emily Dreyer sold 7,792 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $219,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 35,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,002,900.05. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $75,067.02. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,503 shares of company stock valued at $578,537 over the last 90 days. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,210 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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