Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Insider Mohammed Anjarwala Buys 180,000 Shares

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST - Get Free Report) insider Mohammed Anjarwala acquired 180,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 per share, for a total transaction of £464,400.

Mohammed Anjarwala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Mohammed Anjarwala bought 220,000 shares of Trustpilot Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 per share, for a total transaction of £574,200.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mohammed Anjarwala sold 21,593,420 shares of Trustpilot Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 214, for a total transaction of £46,209,918.80.

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Trustpilot Group Price Performance

Shares of Trustpilot Group stock traded down GBX 3.80 on Thursday, hitting GBX 251.20. 4,436,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,388,268. The stock has a market capitalization of £971.75 million, a P/E ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -269.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 0.57. Trustpilot Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 125.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 289.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 300 to GBX 315 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 354 to GBX 375 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 290 to GBX 305 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trustpilot Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 319.

Read Our Latest Report on TRST

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve. Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

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