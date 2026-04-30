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Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Truxton logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • EPS $2.35: Truxton reported quarterly earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter.
  • Stock movement and valuation: Shares fell $0.40 to $92.50 on volume of 2,830, with a market cap of $267.14 million and a P/E ratio of 12.43; the 52‑week range is $73.44 to $93.70.
  • Business profile: Truxton provides banking, investment management and trust services, offering deposit products and a range of lending solutions including residential and commercial mortgages and commercial loans.
  • Five stocks we like better than Truxton.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Truxton Stock Performance

Truxton stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309. The firm has a market cap of $267.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.53. Truxton has a 1 year low of $73.44 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68.

Truxton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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