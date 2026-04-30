Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Posts Earnings Results

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Get Truxton alerts: Sign Up

Truxton Stock Performance

Truxton stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309. The firm has a market cap of $267.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.53. Truxton has a 1 year low of $73.44 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Truxton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Truxton wasn't on the list.

While Truxton currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here