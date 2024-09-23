EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Acquires 37,000 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ - Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 37,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$554,400.60.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 18,100 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.44 per share, with a total value of C$261,364.00.

On Friday, September 6th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 11,400 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,349.46.

On Thursday, August 29th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 18,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.88 per share, with a total value of C$270,901.54.

On Wednesday, August 21st, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.33 per share, with a total value of C$108,939.16.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of ACQ stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.84. 22,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.20. The company has a market cap of C$367.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.75 and a 12-month high of C$27.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($1.30). The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.62 billion. AutoCanada had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.431405 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ATB Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Recommended Stories

