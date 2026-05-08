TSE:AEM FY2027 EPS Forecast Lowered by Erste Group Bank

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM - Free Report) NYSE: AEM - Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings of $18.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $19.23. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$321.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "sector" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$324.20.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$256.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$286.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$265.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$144.21 and a 52-week high of C$348.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM - Get Free Report) NYSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$4.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 39.48%.The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines's payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, insider Guy Gosselin sold 4,947 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$310.00, for a total transaction of C$1,533,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$9,728,110. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

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