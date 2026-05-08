TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TSS to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TSS from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.17.

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TSS Trading Down 7.3%

TSS stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $457.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.04. TSS has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. TSS had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TSS will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TSS

In other news, COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 23,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $357,139.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 251,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,946.57. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kieran Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 279,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,010.99. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,649 shares of company stock worth $2,670,031. Company insiders own 18.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TSS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TSS by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,958 shares of the company's stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 294,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TSS by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 865,350 shares of the company's stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 389,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TSS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,359 shares of the company's stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 41,536 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TSS by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 460,510 shares of the company's stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TSS by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,456 shares of the company's stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 206,600 shares during the period.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.

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